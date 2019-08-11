Canopy Growth Corp (NYSE:CGC) Shares Acquired by Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its position in Canopy Growth Corp (NYSE:CGC) by 144.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,656 shares of the marijuana producer’s stock after buying an additional 2,750 shares during the quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in Canopy Growth were worth $188,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stone House Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Canopy Growth in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Canopy Growth by 524.0% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 624 shares of the marijuana producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Canopy Growth by 221.5% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 643 shares of the marijuana producer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. TCG Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Canopy Growth in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Lee Financial Co lifted its holdings in shares of Canopy Growth by 884.1% in the 1st quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 679 shares of the marijuana producer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. 8.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CGC traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $32.90. The stock had a trading volume of 2,152,332 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,932,750. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 11.49 and a current ratio of 12.32. The company has a market capitalization of $11.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.69 and a beta of 3.63. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.54. Canopy Growth Corp has a 12-month low of $24.46 and a 12-month high of $59.25.

Canopy Growth (NYSE:CGC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 20th. The marijuana producer reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.50). The firm had revenue of $70.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.06 million. Canopy Growth had a negative return on equity of 15.82% and a negative net margin of 304.03%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Canopy Growth Corp will post -0.9 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Alliance Global Partners assumed coverage on Canopy Growth in a research note on Monday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Bryan, Garnier & Co downgraded Canopy Growth from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 5th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Canopy Growth in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Piper Jaffray Companies reduced their price objective on Canopy Growth from $57.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on Canopy Growth in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.86.

Canopy Growth Profile

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in growing, possession, and sale of medical cannabis in Canada. Its products include dried flowers, oils and concentrates, softgel capsules, and hemps. The company offers its products under the Tweed, Black Label, Spectrum Cannabis, DNA Genetics, Leafs By Snoop, CraftGrow, and Foria brand names.

