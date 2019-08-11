Cantor Fitzgerald Analysts Give Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH) a $16.00 Price Target

Cantor Fitzgerald set a $16.00 target price on Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Evolent Health from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Evolent Health from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $20.33.

Get Evolent Health alerts:

Evolent Health stock opened at $7.17 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Evolent Health has a fifty-two week low of $5.50 and a fifty-two week high of $29.05. The company has a market capitalization of $590.31 million, a P/E ratio of -20.49 and a beta of 1.07.

Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The technology company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.03. Evolent Health had a negative net margin of 14.67% and a negative return on equity of 6.50%. The firm had revenue of $192.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $192.51 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.03) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 33.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Evolent Health will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in Evolent Health by 297.7% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 421,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,304,000 after buying an additional 315,600 shares in the last quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Evolent Health by 2.3% in the first quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 70,171 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $883,000 after buying an additional 1,592 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in Evolent Health in the first quarter worth approximately $5,976,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Evolent Health by 9.2% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 169,973 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,138,000 after buying an additional 14,366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pier Capital LLC raised its stake in Evolent Health by 99.3% in the first quarter. Pier Capital LLC now owns 667,999 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,403,000 after buying an additional 332,820 shares in the last quarter. 97.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Evolent Health

Evolent Health, Inc, through its subsidiary, Evolent Health LLC, provides health care delivery and payment solutions in the United States. The company operates as a managed services firm that supports health systems and physician organizations in migration toward value-based care and population health management.

See Also: How to calculate the intrinsic value of a stock



Receive News & Ratings for Evolent Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evolent Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.