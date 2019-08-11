Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF) Shares Sold by Meritage Portfolio Management

Meritage Portfolio Management reduced its position in Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF) by 35.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 20,039 shares during the quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $3,331,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Westpac Banking Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 3.0% in the first quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 83,699 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,837,000 after acquiring an additional 2,437 shares during the period. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 15.1% during the first quarter. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. now owns 11,782 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $962,000 after purchasing an additional 1,545 shares during the period. GYL Financial Synergies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial during the first quarter worth $219,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 49.0% during the first quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 34,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,816,000 after purchasing an additional 11,338 shares during the period. Finally, Point View Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 5.1% during the first quarter. Point View Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,324 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. 88.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Capital One Financial news, insider Jory A. Berson sold 9,329 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.00, for a total value of $867,597.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 59,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,519,829. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael J. Wassmer sold 8,212 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.03, for a total value of $780,386.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 84,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,047,045.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 55,149 shares of company stock valued at $5,053,283. 1.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Capital One Financial stock traded down $1.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $87.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,457,013 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,353,845. Capital One Financial Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $69.90 and a fifty-two week high of $101.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.40. The company has a market capitalization of $41.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.06, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.24.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $3.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.53. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 10.68% and a net margin of 17.50%. The company had revenue of $7.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.71 earnings per share. Capital One Financial’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Capital One Financial Corp. will post 11.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 5th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 2nd. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.71%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $115.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $111.00 price target on Capital One Financial and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. ValuEngine downgraded Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 price target on shares of Capital One Financial in a report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $118.00 price target on Capital One Financial and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.17.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

