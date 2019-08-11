Capri (NYSE:CPRI) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Capri (NYSE:CPRI) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $35.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Capri Holdings have slid and underperformed the industry in the past three months. The company’s trimming of fiscal 2020 sales forecast due to adverse foreign currency fluctuations and lower Michael Kors revenue might have hurt investor sentiment. Also, a top line miss and year-over-year fall in the bottom line during the first quarter were not well perceived by investors. Management expects Michael Kors’ revenue to decline moderately in the second quarter with operating margin expected to be lower than the year-ago period. Nonetheless, we believe that constant deployment of resources to expand product offerings and upgrade distribution infrastructure along with cost containment efforts, focus on e-commerce platform and accretive buyouts bode well. Also, lowered full-year revenue view still indicates year-over-year improvement.”

CPRI has been the subject of several other reports. MKM Partners decreased their price target on shares of Capri to $40.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Guggenheim reiterated a hold rating on shares of Capri in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Argus assumed coverage on shares of Capri in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity reissued a buy rating and set a $67.00 price objective (down from $76.00) on shares of Capri in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Capri from $52.00 to $40.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $50.50.

Shares of Capri stock traded down $1.69 during trading on Thursday, hitting $31.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,970,891 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,783,671. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $34.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.24, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.73. Capri has a 52 week low of $30.52 and a 52 week high of $75.96.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. Capri had a net margin of 7.45% and a return on equity of 30.44%. Capri’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.32 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Capri will post 4.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Thomas Jr. Edwards acquired 11,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $34.41 per share, with a total value of $399,156.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John D. Idol acquired 615,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $32.57 per share, for a total transaction of $20,030,550.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CPRI. Destination Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Capri in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Capri during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in shares of Capri during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Capri during the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, CenterStar Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Capri during the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 86.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Capri Company Profile

Capri Holdings Limited design, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel and accessories. It operates in four segments: MK Retail, MK Wholesale, MK Licensing, and Jimmy Choo. The MK Retail segment sells women's apparel; handbags and small leather goods; men's apparel; footwear; and licensed products comprising watches, jewelry, fragrances, and beauty and eyewear.

