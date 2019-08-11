Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) Releases FY20 Earnings Guidance

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) issued an update on its FY20 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.85 to $5.10 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $5.10. Cardinal Health also updated its FY 2020 guidance to $4.85-5.10 EPS.

Cardinal Health stock traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $44.35. 2,029,300 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,335,114. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $46.02. The firm has a market cap of $13.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.28. Cardinal Health has a fifty-two week low of $41.03 and a fifty-two week high of $58.31.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $37.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.70 billion. Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.94% and a return on equity of 25.96%. Cardinal Health’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.01 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Cardinal Health will post 5.02 EPS for the current year.

CAH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Cardinal Health in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. They set a neutral rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine raised shares of Cardinal Health from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the stock. Cardinal Health has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $54.63.

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States and internationally. It provides medical products and pharmaceuticals, and solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices.

