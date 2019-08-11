Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) Updates FY 2020 Earnings Guidance

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) issued an update on its FY 2020 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.85-5.10 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $5.10. Cardinal Health also updated its FY20 guidance to $4.85 to $5.10 EPS.

Cardinal Health stock traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $44.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,029,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,335,114. The stock has a market cap of $13.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.28. Cardinal Health has a 12 month low of $41.03 and a 12 month high of $58.31. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $37.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.70 billion. Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.94% and a return on equity of 25.96%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Cardinal Health will post 5.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CAH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Cardinal Health from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Cardinal Health in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. They issued a neutral rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $54.63.

About Cardinal Health

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States and internationally. It provides medical products and pharmaceuticals, and solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices.

