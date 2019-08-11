Career Education (NASDAQ:CECO) Sees Large Volume Increase

Career Education Corp. (NASDAQ:CECO) saw strong trading volume on Friday . 30,859 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the previous session’s volume of 343,439 shares.The stock last traded at $22.00 and had previously closed at $21.14.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Sidoti set a $24.00 price target on shares of Career Education and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 price target (up previously from $24.00) on shares of Career Education in a research report on Thursday. BidaskClub cut shares of Career Education from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Career Education from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Career Education from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Career Education presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.00.

The firm has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.85, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $19.34.

Career Education (NASDAQ:CECO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $156.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.10 million. Career Education had a net margin of 8.78% and a return on equity of 25.42%. The business’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Career Education Corp. will post 1.22 EPS for the current year.

In other Career Education news, SVP John Robert Kline sold 4,789 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.63, for a total value of $94,008.07. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 170,999 shares in the company, valued at $3,356,710.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 5.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CECO. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Career Education in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Career Education in the second quarter worth approximately $80,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of Career Education in the fourth quarter worth approximately $125,000. Nkcfo LLC bought a new position in shares of Career Education in the second quarter worth approximately $151,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Career Education by 107.2% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 5,101 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.61% of the company’s stock.

Career Education Corporation operates colleges, institutions, and universities that provide education to student population in various career-oriented disciplines through online, campus based, and blended learning programs in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Colorado Technical University (CTU), American InterContinental University (AIU), and All Other Campuses.

