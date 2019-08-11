CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CarGurus, Inc. is an online automotive marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of new and used cars. The company uses proprietary technology, search algorithms and data analytics. It operates primarily in Canada, the United Kingdom and Germany. CarGurus, Inc.is based in CAMBRIDGE, United States. “

Get CarGurus alerts:

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CARG. Consumer Edge initiated coverage on CarGurus in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. They issued an overweight rating on the stock. Benchmark reissued a buy rating and issued a $51.00 target price on shares of CarGurus in a research report on Friday, May 10th. BidaskClub raised CarGurus from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. ValuEngine raised CarGurus from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reissued a buy rating and issued a $54.00 target price on shares of CarGurus in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $48.42.

NASDAQ:CARG traded down $1.91 on Wednesday, hitting $32.01. The stock had a trading volume of 1,177,330 shares, compared to its average volume of 761,679. The stock has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a PE ratio of 56.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $36.35. CarGurus has a 52-week low of $30.22 and a 52-week high of $57.25.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $145.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.67 million. CarGurus had a return on equity of 17.12% and a net margin of 8.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that CarGurus will post 0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Sarah Amory Welch sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $90,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Anastasios Parafestas sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.89, for a total value of $2,333,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,925,917 shares of company stock worth $105,418,479 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 34.51% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in CarGurus by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 21,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $880,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in CarGurus by 55.1% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. raised its stake in CarGurus by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 52,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,086,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its stake in CarGurus by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 18,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $740,000 after purchasing an additional 1,248 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in CarGurus during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $136,000. 74.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CarGurus

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of new and used cars in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, and Spain. The company provides consumers an online automotive marketplace where they can search for new and used car listings from its dealers, as well as sell their car in the United States marketplace.

Read More: Calculate Your Return on Investment (ROI)



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CarGurus (CARG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CarGurus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarGurus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.