Carnick & Kubik Group LLC Lowers Holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Carnick & Kubik Group LLC trimmed its position in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 21.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,834 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 7,666 shares during the period. Carnick & Kubik Group LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $3,436,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AXP. FMR LLC grew its position in American Express by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 26,274,516 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $2,871,804,000 after buying an additional 1,690,676 shares during the last quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP lifted its holdings in American Express by 18.4% in the first quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 9,368,737 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,024,003,000 after acquiring an additional 1,452,890 shares during the period. Findlay Park Partners LLP lifted its holdings in American Express by 24.8% in the first quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 3,367,074 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $368,021,000 after acquiring an additional 669,053 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in American Express by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,486,121 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $807,358,000 after acquiring an additional 459,983 shares during the period. Finally, AKO Capital LLP lifted its holdings in American Express by 42.0% in the first quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 1,430,186 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $156,319,000 after acquiring an additional 422,711 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group downgraded American Express from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $117.60 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, April 29th. ValuEngine downgraded American Express from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of American Express in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on American Express to $119.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on American Express in a report on Monday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $142.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $124.38.

NYSE:AXP opened at $126.17 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $103.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.21, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. American Express has a 52-week low of $89.05 and a 52-week high of $129.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $125.52.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The payment services company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $10.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.82 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 29.75% and a net margin of 16.60%. The business’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.84 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that American Express will post 8.14 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Jeffrey C. Campbell sold 7,045 shares of American Express stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.91, for a total transaction of $879,990.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 59,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,447,134.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Jeffrey C. Campbell sold 6,500 shares of American Express stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.93, for a total value of $799,045.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 68,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,405,830.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 190,548 shares of company stock valued at $22,910,322 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

American Express Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services to consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

