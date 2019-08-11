Catabasis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CATB) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Catabasis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CATB) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.06), Bloomberg Earnings reports.

Shares of CATB traded down $0.05 on Friday, reaching $6.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,468 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,163. The company has a quick ratio of 12.25, a current ratio of 12.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Catabasis Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $3.60 and a twelve month high of $9.76. The firm has a market cap of $76.01 million, a PE ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.30.

CATB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Catabasis Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $75,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in shares of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $142,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals by 321.4% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 43,406 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 33,106 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals by 97.3% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 91,884 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $727,000 after acquiring an additional 45,303 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 36.38% of the company’s stock.

Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics based on safely metabolized and rationally targeted (SMART) linker drug discovery platform in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is Edasalonexent, an oral small molecule that inhibits nuclear factor kappa-light-chain-enhancer of activate B cells, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD).

