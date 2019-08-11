Catabasis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CATB) Upgraded at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CATB) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th.

Shares of NASDAQ:CATB traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $6.56. 19,468 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 36,163. The stock has a market cap of $76.01 million, a PE ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 1.73. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 12.25 and a quick ratio of 12.25. Catabasis Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $3.60 and a one year high of $9.76.

Catabasis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CATB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.06). Sell-side analysts expect that Catabasis Pharmaceuticals will post -2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CATB. Federated Investors Inc. PA grew its holdings in Catabasis Pharmaceuticals by 109.8% in the first quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 2,189,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $17,340,000 after purchasing an additional 1,146,000 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in Catabasis Pharmaceuticals by 97.3% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 91,884 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $727,000 after purchasing an additional 45,303 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Catabasis Pharmaceuticals by 321.4% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 43,406 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 33,106 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Catabasis Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth approximately $142,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in Catabasis Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth approximately $82,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.38% of the company’s stock.

About Catabasis Pharmaceuticals

Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics based on safely metabolized and rationally targeted (SMART) linker drug discovery platform in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is Edasalonexent, an oral small molecule that inhibits nuclear factor kappa-light-chain-enhancer of activate B cells, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD).

