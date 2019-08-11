Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) Lowered to “Neutral” at Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have $130.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock, down from their prior target price of $156.00.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on CAT. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on Caterpillar from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Caterpillar from $161.00 to $155.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Caterpillar from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 25th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Caterpillar from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Caterpillar from $172.00 to $164.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $142.99.

CAT stock traded down $2.64 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $119.38. 3,691,364 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,686,425. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $133.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.43. The company has a market cap of $68.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.64, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.52. Caterpillar has a one year low of $112.06 and a one year high of $159.37.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.12 by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $14.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.47 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 43.35% and a net margin of 11.26%. The business’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.97 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Caterpillar will post 11.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAT. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Caterpillar by 23.5% in the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 378 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. First Merchants Corp increased its position in shares of Caterpillar by 0.4% in the second quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 20,577 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,804,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Caterpillar by 4.7% in the second quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Caterpillar by 3.5% in the second quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 2,341 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of Caterpillar by 11.0% in the first quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 808 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. 65.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

