CEEK VR (CEEK) Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.48 Million

CEEK VR (CURRENCY:CEEK) traded down 9.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on August 11th. One CEEK VR token can now be purchased for about $0.0029 or 0.00000026 BTC on exchanges including LATOKEN, RightBTC, Coinsuper and IDEX. CEEK VR has a market cap of $1.48 million and $4,471.00 worth of CEEK VR was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, CEEK VR has traded 11.6% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Maker (MKR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $503.13 or 0.04419604 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.03 or 0.00044166 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0185 or 0.00000162 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0274 or 0.00000241 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000080 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001102 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001017 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

CEEK VR Profile

CEEK VR (CEEK) is a token. It launched on April 19th, 2018. CEEK VR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 501,951,915 tokens. The official website for CEEK VR is www.ceek.io. CEEK VR’s official Twitter account is @ceek.

CEEK VR Token Trading

CEEK VR can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: RightBTC, LATOKEN, IDEX, Bancor Network and Coinsuper. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CEEK VR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CEEK VR should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CEEK VR using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

