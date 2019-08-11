Celcuity (NASDAQ:CELC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Celcuity (NASDAQ:CELC) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.03, Morningstar.com reports.

Shares of CELC stock traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $20.11. The company had a trading volume of 1,485 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,271. The business’s fifty day moving average is $22.24. The company has a quick ratio of 26.94, a current ratio of 26.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Celcuity has a fifty-two week low of $18.31 and a fifty-two week high of $31.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $202.14 million, a PE ratio of -27.18 and a beta of 0.55.

Get Celcuity alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Celcuity by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 61,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,484,000 after acquiring an additional 1,223 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Celcuity by 13,655.6% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,229 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Celcuity by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 1,309 shares during the last quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Celcuity by 46.3% in the 1st quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 7,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 2,222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Celcuity by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 35,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $840,000 after acquiring an additional 2,930 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.04% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright set a $36.00 price target on shares of Celcuity and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. ValuEngine cut shares of Celcuity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Celcuity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday.

Celcuity Company Profile

Celcuity Inc, a cellular analysis company, discovers cancer sub-types and commercializes diagnostic tests to enhance the clinical outcomes of cancer patients treated with targeted therapies in the United States. The company's CELx diagnostic platform uses a patient's living tumor cells to identify the specific abnormal cellular process driving a patient's cancer and the targeted therapy that treats it.

Featured Article: Understanding the two types of arbitrage



Receive News & Ratings for Celcuity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celcuity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.