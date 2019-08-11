Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.01), Bloomberg Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $16.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.15 million. Celsius had a negative return on equity of 45.02% and a net margin of 8.41%.

Celsius stock traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $4.49. The stock had a trading volume of 81,832 shares, compared to its average volume of 122,743. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.46. Celsius has a 52-week low of $3.05 and a 52-week high of $5.37. The company has a current ratio of 3.53, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arcus Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Celsius by 309.6% during the 1st quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC now owns 21,341,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,914,000 after buying an additional 16,130,891 shares in the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in Celsius by 242.4% during the 1st quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 299,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,274,000 after buying an additional 211,705 shares in the last quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Celsius by 51.6% during the 1st quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 239,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after buying an additional 81,608 shares in the last quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC grew its holdings in Celsius by 39.7% during the 2nd quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 139,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $620,000 after buying an additional 39,744 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Celsius during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $71,000. 48.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CELH shares. TheStreet raised shares of Celsius from a “d” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Celsius in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Celsius from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd.

About Celsius

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, markets, distributes, and sells functional calorie-burning fitness beverages in the United States and internationally. The company offers its beverages in various flavors, including carbonated orange, wild berry, cola, grape, kiwi-guava, and watermelon; and non-carbonated green tea raspberry/acai, green tea/peach mango, pineapple coconut, watermelon berry, and strawberries and cream, as well as sparkling grapefruit, cucumber lime, and orange pomegranate under the Celsius name.

