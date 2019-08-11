Checkpoint Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CKPT) Announces Earnings Results

Checkpoint Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CKPT) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.01, Bloomberg Earnings reports. Checkpoint Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 211.99% and a negative net margin of 952.83%. The business had revenue of $1.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.96 million.

Shares of CKPT traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2.46. 30,540 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 55,405. Checkpoint Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $1.50 and a 52 week high of $5.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.94. The company has a market capitalization of $88.95 million, a P/E ratio of -1.94 and a beta of 3.11.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on Checkpoint Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics in a research report on Friday. Finally, ValuEngine raised Checkpoint Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st.

Checkpoint Therapeutics Company Profile

Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc, an immuno-oncology biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients with solid tumor cancers. The company's product candidates include CK-101 that in the phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of epidermal growth factor receptor mutation-positive non-small cell lung cancer; and CK-301, a programmed death ligand-1 (PD-L1), which is in phase I clinical trial in patients with selected recurrent or metastatic cancers.

