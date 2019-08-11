Chiasma (NASDAQ:CHMA) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Chiasma (NASDAQ:CHMA) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.04, Bloomberg Earnings reports.

NASDAQ CHMA traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $5.07. The company had a trading volume of 340,353 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,716,397. Chiasma has a 52 week low of $1.20 and a 52 week high of $9.25. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.53. The company has a market capitalization of $159.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.96 and a beta of 1.18.

In other Chiasma news, Director Roni Mamluk sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.35, for a total value of $63,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 8.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chiasma during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chiasma during the 2nd quarter valued at about $100,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Chiasma by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 97,644 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 16,658 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Chiasma by 27.8% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 78,198 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 16,996 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in shares of Chiasma during the 2nd quarter valued at about $237,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.04% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CHMA shares. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $18.00 price objective on Chiasma and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Brookline Capital Management restated a “buy” rating on shares of Chiasma in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Chiasma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Chiasma in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on Chiasma in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.55.

About Chiasma

Chiasma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing oral medications using transient permeability enhancer technology platform for the treatment of rare and serious chronic disease in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers oral octreotide capsules for adult patients under the MYCAPSSA name, which is in two Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of acromegaly, a condition that results in the body's production of excess growth hormone.

