Chiliz Price Reaches $0.0086 on Top Exchanges (CHZ)

Chiliz (CURRENCY:CHZ) traded up 4.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 11th. One Chiliz token can now be purchased for $0.0086 or 0.00000075 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Binance DEX, IDEX and Bilaxy. Over the last seven days, Chiliz has traded down 16.7% against the U.S. dollar. Chiliz has a total market capitalization of $28.62 million and approximately $1.78 million worth of Chiliz was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Chiliz alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00002647 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.35 or 0.00265596 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008754 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $145.20 or 0.01270874 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0772 or 0.00000675 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000179 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00021192 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $10.83 or 0.00094825 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0479 or 0.00000419 BTC.

Chiliz Profile

Chiliz’s total supply is 8,888,888,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,341,995,514 tokens. Chiliz’s official website is www.chiliz.com. Chiliz’s official message board is medium.com/chiliz. Chiliz’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Chiliz

Chiliz can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance DEX, Bilaxy and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chiliz directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Chiliz should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Chiliz using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Chiliz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Chiliz and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.