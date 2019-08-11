Chimerix (NASDAQ:CMRX) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.18 EPS

Chimerix (NASDAQ:CMRX) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.18), Fidelity Earnings reports. Chimerix had a negative net margin of 729.02% and a negative return on equity of 37.18%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 million.

Shares of CMRX traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2.85. 257,242 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 436,045. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $148.62 million, a P/E ratio of -1.99 and a beta of 1.24. Chimerix has a 1-year low of $1.74 and a 1-year high of $4.41.

In other Chimerix news, Director Martha J. Demski purchased 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.60 per share, for a total transaction of $64,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Michael A. Sherman purchased 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.48 per share, for a total transaction of $104,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CMRX shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Chimerix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on Chimerix from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Cowen restated a “hold” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of Chimerix in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Chimerix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.00.

Chimerix Company Profile

Chimerix, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines that address unmet medical needs in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is brincidofovir, an investigational nucleoside analog for the prevention of viral infections in hematopoietic or stem cell transplant recipients (HCT), as well as for the treatment of adenovirus infection and disease, smallpox, and BK virus infection in kidney and HCT transplant recipients.

