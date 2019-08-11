China Automotive Systems (NASDAQ:CAAS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

China Automotive Systems (NASDAQ:CAAS) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The auto parts company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.07, RTT News reports. The company had revenue of $105.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.01 million. China Automotive Systems had a net margin of 0.26% and a return on equity of 0.37%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.03 earnings per share. China Automotive Systems updated its FY 2019 guidance to EPS.

Shares of China Automotive Systems stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2.06. The company had a trading volume of 5,035 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,956. The firm has a market cap of $69.53 million, a P/E ratio of 25.75 and a beta of 1.54. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.26. China Automotive Systems has a 1-year low of $1.94 and a 1-year high of $5.00.

Get China Automotive Systems alerts:

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CAAS shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of China Automotive Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. ValuEngine raised shares of China Automotive Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st.

About China Automotive Systems

China Automotive Systems, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells automotive systems and components in the People's Republic of China. The company produces rack and pinion power steering gears for cars and light duty vehicles; integral power steering gears for heavy-duty vehicles; power steering parts for light duty vehicles; sensor modules; automobile steering systems and columns; and automobile electronic systems and parts.

Featured Story: Do closed-end mutual funds pay dividends?



Receive News & Ratings for China Automotive Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Automotive Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.