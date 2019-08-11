Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) CFO Sells $1,333,260.00 in Stock

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) CFO Jack Hartung sold 1,646 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $810.00, for a total value of $1,333,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 40,237 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,591,970. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Jack Hartung also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Chipotle Mexican Grill alerts:

On Tuesday, July 30th, Jack Hartung sold 3,285 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $805.00, for a total value of $2,644,425.00.

Shares of CMG opened at $817.90 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $22.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.23, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.72. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 12 month low of $383.20 and a 12 month high of $822.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $756.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.48.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $3.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.68 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 21.50% and a net margin of 4.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.87 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 13.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Piper Jaffray Companies raised their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $824.00 to $900.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $696.00 to $714.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $420.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $700.00 to $706.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $700.26.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 309,980 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $133,605,000 after buying an additional 27,247 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan bought a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 4th quarter worth approximately $281,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,676 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $724,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC increased its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 49.3% in the 1st quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 333 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 2,087.5% in the 1st quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 175 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. 94.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 2,491 restaurants, including 2,452 Chipotle restaurants in the United States, 37 Chipotle restaurants internationally, and two non-Chipotle restaurants. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

See Also: What is Cost of Capital?



Receive News & Ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.