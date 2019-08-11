Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB) Shares Sold by River Wealth Advisors LLC

River Wealth Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB) by 4.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 639 shares during the period. River Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $2,220,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Chubb by 223.2% in the second quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Chubb in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Chubb in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Chubb in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Chubb in the first quarter valued at $36,000. 89.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CB. JMP Securities reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Chubb in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Chubb from $153.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Chubb from $156.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on shares of Chubb from $157.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Chubb from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $135.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $150.55.

Shares of CB stock traded up $1.84 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $159.62. 2,055,017 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,701,193. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $150.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32. Chubb Ltd has a 52-week low of $119.54 and a 52-week high of $160.23. The company has a market capitalization of $71.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.91, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.72.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.02. Chubb had a net margin of 11.00% and a return on equity of 8.53%. The business had revenue of $7.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.68 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Chubb Ltd will post 10.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Investors of record on Friday, September 20th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.78%.

In related news, insider Paul Bennett Medini sold 2,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.72, for a total transaction of $326,655.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 89,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,763,166.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Paul J. Krump sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $775,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 118,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,424,075. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 343,821 shares of company stock valued at $51,099,287. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, marine, general casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, and risk management; professional lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

