Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) Receives $70.99 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eighteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eleven have given a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $72.12.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Church & Dwight from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Church & Dwight from $73.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on Church & Dwight to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Church & Dwight in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Church & Dwight from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st.

In other Church & Dwight news, EVP Steven P. Cugine sold 14,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.21, for a total transaction of $1,076,045.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 38,766 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,876,824.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robert K. Shearer sold 17,544 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total value of $1,350,888.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 46,652 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,592,204. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 71,344 shares of company stock worth $5,415,046. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA boosted its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 1.2% during the second quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA now owns 271,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,863,000 after purchasing an additional 3,203 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 2.2% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,062,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,653,000 after purchasing an additional 23,044 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board boosted its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 79.0% during the second quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 97,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,105,000 after purchasing an additional 42,918 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 46.9% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 381,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,900,000 after purchasing an additional 121,871 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pittenger & Anderson Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 1.6% during the second quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 68,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,989,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.40% of the company’s stock.

CHD traded down $0.51 on Tuesday, hitting $76.69. 945,799 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,200,784. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $75.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market cap of $19.08 billion, a PE ratio of 33.78, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.18. Church & Dwight has a 12-month low of $54.46 and a 12-month high of $79.22.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 24.57% and a net margin of 14.24%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.49 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Church & Dwight will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a $0.228 dividend. This represents a $0.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 14th. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.09%.

About Church & Dwight

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and market of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products; and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

