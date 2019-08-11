CIBC Lowers Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW) Price Target to C$31.00

Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW) had its price objective trimmed by CIBC from C$34.00 to C$31.00 in a report published on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

POW has been the topic of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$31.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$33.00 to C$32.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 16th.

Shares of Power Co. of Canada stock opened at C$27.30 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.28 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.07, a current ratio of 20.95 and a quick ratio of 19.60. Power Co. of Canada has a 12-month low of C$23.35 and a 12-month high of C$32.60. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$28.08.

Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The financial services provider reported C$0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.75 by C($0.12). The business had revenue of C$17.87 billion for the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Power Co. of Canada will post 3.5000002 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.405 per share. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.93%. This is an increase from Power Co. of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 6th. Power Co. of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.72%.

About Power Co. of Canada

Power Corporation of Canada operates as a diversified international management and holding company with interests primarily in the financial services, sustainable and renewable energy, asset management, communications, and other business sectors in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through Lifeco, IGM Financial, and Pargesa segments.

