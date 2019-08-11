Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) PT Lowered to $64.00 at MKM Partners

Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) had its target price lowered by MKM Partners from $70.00 to $64.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on XEC. Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on Cimarex Energy in a research note on Monday, May 20th. They set a market perform rating and a $86.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird restated an outperform rating and set a $82.00 price target (down from $110.00) on shares of Cimarex Energy in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Capital One Financial upgraded Cimarex Energy from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Williams Capital restated a buy rating and set a $83.00 price target on shares of Cimarex Energy in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Imperial Capital dropped their price target on Cimarex Energy from $58.00 to $51.00 and set an in-line rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Cimarex Energy has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $81.72.

NYSE XEC traded down $1.12 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $43.02. 1,908,616 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,864,007. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.60. Cimarex Energy has a 12-month low of $41.09 and a 12-month high of $101.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.37 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.38). Cimarex Energy had a return on equity of 16.59% and a net margin of 25.66%. The business had revenue of $546.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $594.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.59 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cimarex Energy will post 5.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in Cimarex Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,903,000. RR Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cimarex Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,535,000. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd grew its stake in Cimarex Energy by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 23,007 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,608,000 after purchasing an additional 2,350 shares in the last quarter. Nvwm LLC grew its stake in Cimarex Energy by 462.0% during the 1st quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 517 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Bank & Trust grew its stake in Cimarex Energy by 89.1% during the 1st quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 853 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.27% of the company’s stock.

About Cimarex Energy

Cimarex Energy Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company primarily in Oklahoma, Texas, and New Mexico. As of December 31, 2018, it had a total proved reserves of 591.2 million barrels of oil equivalent, consisting of 1.59 trillion cubic feet of natural gas; 146.5 million barrels (MMBbls) of oil; and 179.4 MMBbls of natural gas liquids primarily located in the Permian Basin and Mid-Continent regions.

