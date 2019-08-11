Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the twelve research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation, four have issued a buy recommendation and two have issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $50.13.

CRUS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Cowen reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $56.00 price target (up previously from $48.00) on shares of Cirrus Logic in a report on Thursday, August 1st. MKM Partners upped their price target on shares of Cirrus Logic to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $46.00 price target (up previously from $40.00) on shares of Cirrus Logic in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cirrus Logic from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Cirrus Logic from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st.

In other news, Director Timothy R. Dehne sold 4,583 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.15, for a total value of $243,586.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Bradley J. Fluke sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.77, for a total transaction of $342,160.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.79% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Cirrus Logic by 3.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,917,404 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $333,085,000 after buying an additional 253,505 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Cirrus Logic during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,900,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Cirrus Logic by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 814,830 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,036,000 after purchasing an additional 32,736 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its position in Cirrus Logic by 35.8% during the first quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 700,863 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,485,000 after purchasing an additional 184,619 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP increased its position in Cirrus Logic by 48.0% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 694,702 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,226,000 after purchasing an additional 225,172 shares during the last quarter. 84.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ CRUS traded down $1.21 on Tuesday, hitting $53.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 430,636 shares, compared to its average volume of 924,022. Cirrus Logic has a 12-month low of $31.25 and a 12-month high of $60.00. The stock has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 4.30 and a quick ratio of 3.18. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.41.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.21. Cirrus Logic had a net margin of 8.46% and a return on equity of 10.96%. The company had revenue of $238.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $221.08 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cirrus Logic will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) for a range of consumer and industrial markets. The company offers portable and non-portable audio, and other products. Its products include analog and mixed-signal audio converters, and digital signal processing products for mobile applications; codecs-chips that integrate analog-to-digital converters and digital-to-analog converters into a single IC; smart codecs, a codec with digital signal processer; boosted amplifiers; micro-electromechanical systems microphones; digital interface products; and standalone digital signal processors.

