Cision (NYSE:CISN) Issues Q3 2019 Earnings Guidance

Cision (NYSE:CISN) issued an update on its third quarter 2019 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.20-0.21 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $187-190 million.Cision also updated its FY 2019 guidance to $0.80-0.82 EPS.

NYSE CISN traded down $3.20 on Friday, reaching $6.65. The stock had a trading volume of 6,219,357 shares, compared to its average volume of 418,807. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.70. Cision has a 1-year low of $6.65 and a 1-year high of $18.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.01 and a beta of 0.62.

Cision (NYSE:CISN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19. The firm had revenue of $190.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $191.44 million. Cision had a positive return on equity of 30.05% and a negative net margin of 1.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. Analysts forecast that Cision will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CISN. Zacks Investment Research raised Cision from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Cision from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $14.67.

In other news, insider Rainer Mathes sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.21, for a total transaction of $153,150.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,643,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,783,065.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 94,301 shares of company stock worth $1,033,205. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cision Company Profile

Cision Ltd. provides public relations (PR) software, media distribution, media intelligence, and related professional services to businesses worldwide. The company enables public relations and communications professionals to manage, execute, and measure their strategic PR and communications programs.

