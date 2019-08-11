Cision (NYSE:CISN) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

Cision (NYSE:CISN) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19, Morningstar.com reports. The business had revenue of $190.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $191.44 million. Cision had a positive return on equity of 30.05% and a negative net margin of 1.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.23 EPS.

CISN traded down $3.20 on Friday, hitting $6.65. 6,219,357 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 418,807. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of 12.63 and a beta of 0.62. Cision has a 12-month low of $6.65 and a 12-month high of $18.28.

In other Cision news, insider Rainer Mathes sold 28,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.47, for a total transaction of $321,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,680,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,280,485.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 94,301 shares of company stock valued at $1,033,205. 6.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Cision by 332.2% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 3,807 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Cision by 290.5% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 4,624 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Cision by 96.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 3,753 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. acquired a new position in Cision during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $119,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Cision by 25.3% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 11,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 2,242 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.39% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Cision from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Cision from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.67.

About Cision

Cision Ltd. provides public relations (PR) software, media distribution, media intelligence, and related professional services to businesses worldwide. The company enables public relations and communications professionals to manage, execute, and measure their strategic PR and communications programs.

