Citigroup Boosts CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) Price Target to $72.00

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) had its target price increased by Citigroup from $68.00 to $72.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the pharmacy operator’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of CVS Health from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $73.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Mizuho set a $71.00 price objective on shares of CVS Health and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $74.00 to $67.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $92.00 to $74.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Finally, CIBC restated a market perform rating on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $75.14.

NYSE CVS traded up $0.25 on Thursday, reaching $59.29. The company had a trading volume of 5,977,933 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,352,515. The firm has a market cap of $76.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. CVS Health has a 1-year low of $51.72 and a 1-year high of $82.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $55.66.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $63.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.66 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 1.91% and a return on equity of 16.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.69 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that CVS Health will post 6.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 25th were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 24th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.37%. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 28.25%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CVS. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 1,871.4% in the 1st quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 552 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 570.8% in the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,630 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,387 shares during the period. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Hudock Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 54.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hudock Capital Group LLC now owns 576 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Finally, Executive Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 62.4% in the 2nd quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 565 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. 77.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

