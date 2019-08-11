CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) PT Raised to $240.00

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) had its price target increased by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank from $224.00 to $240.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Deutsche Bank’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 11.26% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of CME Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CME Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $158.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 27th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered shares of CME Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Citigroup set a $202.00 price objective on shares of CME Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of CME Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $194.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:CME traded up $4.62 during trading on Friday, reaching $215.72. The stock had a trading volume of 879,352 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,366,583. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $202.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market cap of $75.37 billion, a PE ratio of 31.63, a P/E/G ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 0.23. CME Group has a fifty-two week low of $161.05 and a fifty-two week high of $216.73.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. CME Group had a net margin of 39.36% and a return on equity of 9.14%. The company’s revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.74 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that CME Group will post 6.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Hilda Harris Piell sold 1,132 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.05, for a total value of $212,872.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 33,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,207,718.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kathleen M. Cronin sold 4,960 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.69, for a total transaction of $925,982.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 49,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,210,724.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 80,863 shares of company stock valued at $16,110,535 in the last ninety days. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CME. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CME Group in the first quarter worth $32,000. Close Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of CME Group in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Advantage Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CME Group by 119.0% in the second quarter. Advantage Investment Management LLC now owns 184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CME Group in the second quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Permanens Capital L.P. purchased a new position in shares of CME Group in the first quarter valued at $41,000. 84.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CME Group Company Profile

CME Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers a range of products across various asset classes, including futures and options based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, energy, agricultural commodities, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

