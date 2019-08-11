COCA COLA AMATI/ADR (OTCMKTS:CCLAY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

COCA COLA AMATI/ADR (OTCMKTS:CCLAY) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating on the company.

A number of analysts have issued reports on CCLAY shares. Macquarie downgraded COCA COLA AMATI/ADR from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded COCA COLA AMATI/ADR from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded COCA COLA AMATI/ADR from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised COCA COLA AMATI/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd.

Get COCA COLA AMATI/ADR alerts:

Shares of CCLAY traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $6.98. The company had a trading volume of 19,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,304. COCA COLA AMATI/ADR has a 1-year low of $5.54 and a 1-year high of $7.58. The company has a market capitalization of $5.10 billion, a PE ratio of 17.02 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.71.

COCA COLA AMATI/ADR Company Profile

Coca-Cola Amatil Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and markets non-alcoholic and alcoholic ready-to-drink beverages in Australia, New Zealand, Fiji, Indonesia, Papua New Guinea, and Samoa. Its product range includes non-alcoholic sparkling beverages, spring water, sports and energy drinks, fruit juices, iced tea, flavored milk, coffee, tea, beer, cider, and spirits, as well as ready-to-eat fruit and vegetable snacks and products.

Further Reading: What is a conference call?



Receive News & Ratings for COCA COLA AMATI/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for COCA COLA AMATI/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.