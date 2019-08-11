Coca-Cola European Partners (NYSE:CCEP) Rating Reiterated by Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Coca-Cola European Partners (NYSE:CCEP) in a research report report published on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $60.00 price objective on the stock.
“We model 6% topline growth on 5% organic growth for CCEP with benefit of favorable PY comp of ~0%. We see EPS upside vs. consensus from continued productivity initiatives and on the margin raw material prices. Topics of focus. Updates on 2019 guidance, Energy growth agenda.”,” Evercore ISI’s analyst commented.
A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CCEP. Morgan Stanley cut Coca-Cola European Partners from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine cut Coca-Cola European Partners from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Coca-Cola European Partners from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $53.00.
Shares of CCEP traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $55.57. The company had a trading volume of 1,020,699 shares, compared to its average volume of 995,758. Coca-Cola European Partners has a twelve month low of $41.64 and a twelve month high of $58.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $56.71. The stock has a market cap of $27.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.45.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola European Partners in the 1st quarter valued at $233,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola European Partners in the 1st quarter valued at $73,639,000. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola European Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola European Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola European Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at $213,000. 30.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Coca-Cola European Partners Company Profile
Coca-Cola European Partners plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, distributes, and sells a range of nonalcoholic ready-to-drink beverages. The company offers sparkling flavors, energy drinks, juices, isotonics, and other drinks, as well as water. It provides its products primarily under the Coca-Cola, Fanta, and Sprite brands, as well as Coca-Cola Zero Sugar, Mezzo Mix, Schweppes, Royal Bliss, Fïnle, Monster, GLACÉAU Smartwater, Vio, Chaudfontaine, Fuze Tea, Honest Coffee, Oasis, Capri-Sun, Honest, and Tropico brands.
