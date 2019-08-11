Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. CIBC reaffirmed a market perform rating on shares of Cogent Communications in a report on Friday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on Cogent Communications from $50.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Deutsche Bank downgraded Cogent Communications from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded Cogent Communications from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Cogent Communications from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Cogent Communications currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $58.17.

NASDAQ:CCOI traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $56.45. 254,830 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 246,847. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.60, a P/E/G ratio of 7.90 and a beta of 0.56. Cogent Communications has a 1-year low of $42.40 and a 1-year high of $64.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $61.46.

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $134.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.12 million. Cogent Communications had a negative return on equity of 21.65% and a net margin of 5.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.14 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cogent Communications will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 22nd. This is a positive change from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Cogent Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 380.95%.

In other Cogent Communications news, VP Raymond B. Kummer sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.05, for a total transaction of $171,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 43,800 shares in the company, valued at $2,498,790. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Thaddeus Gerard Weed sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.50, for a total transaction of $292,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 73,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,326,075. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 21,925 shares of company stock valued at $1,284,932. 10.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Cogent Communications by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 37,673 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,236,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Menta Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cogent Communications during the 2nd quarter worth about $267,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its holdings in shares of Cogent Communications by 132.2% during the 2nd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 13,003 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $772,000 after purchasing an additional 7,403 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Cogent Communications by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 20,234 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,201,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Cogent Communications by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 81,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,862,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.72% of the company’s stock.

About Cogent Communications

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides high-speed Internet access, private network, and data center colocation space services primarily to small and medium-sized businesses, communications service providers, and other bandwidth-intensive organizations in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, and Brazil.

