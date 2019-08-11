Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI) Issues Earnings Results

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The technology company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.06), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $134.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.12 million. Cogent Communications had a net margin of 5.97% and a negative return on equity of 21.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.14 earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ:CCOI traded down $0.25 during trading on Friday, reaching $56.45. The stock had a trading volume of 254,830 shares, compared to its average volume of 246,847. Cogent Communications has a 52 week low of $42.40 and a 52 week high of $64.24. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.46. The company has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a PE ratio of 89.60, a PEG ratio of 7.90 and a beta of 0.56.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 23rd will be paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 22nd. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.39%. This is a boost from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Cogent Communications’s payout ratio is 380.95%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CCOI shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Cogent Communications in a report on Friday, May 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $68.00 price objective on the stock. CIBC reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Cogent Communications in a report on Friday, May 10th. ValuEngine downgraded Cogent Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. BidaskClub cut shares of Cogent Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Cogent Communications in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cogent Communications has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.17.

In related news, VP Raymond B. Kummer sold 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.24, for a total value of $146,976.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 41,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,535,336. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Timothy G. Oneill sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.52, for a total transaction of $57,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 42,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,430,335.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,925 shares of company stock valued at $1,284,932 in the last quarter. 10.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Cogent Communications by 0.5% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 37,673 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,236,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Menta Capital LLC purchased a new position in Cogent Communications during the second quarter worth about $267,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its holdings in Cogent Communications by 132.2% during the second quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 13,003 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $772,000 after purchasing an additional 7,403 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in Cogent Communications by 2.1% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 20,234 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,201,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Cogent Communications by 1.9% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 81,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,862,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.72% of the company’s stock.

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides high-speed Internet access, private network, and data center colocation space services primarily to small and medium-sized businesses, communications service providers, and other bandwidth-intensive organizations in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, and Brazil.

