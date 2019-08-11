Colony Credit Real Estate (NYSE:CLNC) Announces Earnings Results

Colony Credit Real Estate (NYSE:CLNC) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.04), Morningstar.com reports. Colony Credit Real Estate had a positive return on equity of 1.71% and a negative net margin of 269.57%. The company had revenue of $23.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.45 million.

Shares of Colony Credit Real Estate stock traded down $0.92 during trading on Friday, reaching $15.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 430,614 shares, compared to its average volume of 233,431. Colony Credit Real Estate has a 52-week low of $15.06 and a 52-week high of $23.23. The company has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.61 and a beta of 0.45. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.74. The company has a current ratio of 4.69, a quick ratio of 4.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Get Colony Credit Real Estate alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st were paid a $0.145 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 30th. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.50%. Colony Credit Real Estate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 248.57%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Colony Credit Real Estate from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Colony Credit Real Estate in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Colony Credit Real Estate from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Colony Credit Real Estate by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 904,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,279,000 after purchasing an additional 48,603 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Colony Credit Real Estate by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 557,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,729,000 after purchasing an additional 61,727 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Colony Credit Real Estate by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 488,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,568,000 after purchasing an additional 8,414 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Colony Credit Real Estate by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 352,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,562,000 after purchasing an additional 5,146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Colony Credit Real Estate by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 228,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,574,000 after purchasing an additional 25,066 shares in the last quarter. 25.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Colony Credit Real Estate Company Profile

Colony Credit Real Estate, Inc operates as a commercial real estate (CRE) credit real estate investment trust in the United States. It focuses on originating, acquiring, financing, and managing a portfolio of CRE senior mortgage loans, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, debt securities, and net leased properties.

Further Reading: What is the Difference Between Common Shares and Convertible Shares?

Receive News & Ratings for Colony Credit Real Estate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colony Credit Real Estate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.