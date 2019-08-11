Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Sold by WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC

WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC cut its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 132,734 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 4,998 shares during the period. Comcast makes up approximately 3.0% of WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $5,612,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMCSA. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comcast in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Clean Yield Group acquired a new position in shares of Comcast in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Mackey Komara & Dankovich LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comcast in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Bray Capital Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Comcast in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Comcast in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 82.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CMCSA. Macquarie began coverage on Comcast in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine lowered Comcast from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Guggenheim raised Comcast from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.31 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Comcast from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $44.00 to $54.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on Comcast in a report on Friday, June 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.44.

Shares of NASDAQ CMCSA traded up $0.27 during trading on Friday, reaching $42.93. The stock had a trading volume of 11,786,140 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,443,312. Comcast Co. has a one year low of $32.61 and a one year high of $45.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $193.61 billion, a PE ratio of 16.84, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.44.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The cable giant reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $26.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.08 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 17.50% and a net margin of 11.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Daniel C. Murdock sold 1,701 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.46, for a total transaction of $70,523.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $195,359.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

