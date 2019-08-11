Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the twenty-five analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $83.61.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CMA. DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of Comerica to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. B. Riley set a $75.00 target price on shares of Comerica and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Comerica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $91.00 target price on shares of Comerica and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of Comerica from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Monday, August 5th.

Shares of CMA stock traded down $0.59 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $62.63. 987,471 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,394,467. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $70.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Comerica has a 12-month low of $62.06 and a 12-month high of $100.64. The stock has a market cap of $9.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.45.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by ($0.07). Comerica had a return on equity of 16.92% and a net margin of 33.29%. The firm had revenue of $853.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $859.09 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.87 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Comerica will post 7.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.02%.

In related news, EVP Christine M. Moore sold 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.49, for a total transaction of $235,168.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in Comerica by 4.5% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. raised its position in Comerica by 4.2% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 3,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC raised its position in Comerica by 3.1% in the second quarter. Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC now owns 5,754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $418,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Comerica by 3.3% in the second quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,408 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in Comerica by 1.7% in the second quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 10,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $783,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. 83.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Comerica

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through three segments: Business Bank, Retail Bank, and Wealth Management. The Business Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

