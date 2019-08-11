Commercial Vehicle Group (NASDAQ:CVGI) Announces Earnings Results

Commercial Vehicle Group (NASDAQ:CVGI) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, Bloomberg Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $243.19 million during the quarter. Commercial Vehicle Group had a return on equity of 31.88% and a net margin of 4.25%.

CVGI stock traded down $0.64 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $7.35. The company had a trading volume of 471,835 shares, compared to its average volume of 217,036. The stock has a market capitalization of $249.75 million, a P/E ratio of 6.66 and a beta of 2.65. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.74. Commercial Vehicle Group has a 1-year low of $5.35 and a 1-year high of $10.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 1.68.

A number of research analysts recently commented on CVGI shares. ValuEngine raised Commercial Vehicle Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. BidaskClub raised Commercial Vehicle Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th.

About Commercial Vehicle Group

Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, produces, and sells a range of cab related products and systems in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific regions. It operates through two segments, Electrical Systems and Global Seating. The Electrical Systems segment electronic provides wire harness assemblies that function as current carrying devices used to provide electrical interconnections for gauges, lights, control functions, power circuits, powertrain and transmission sensors, emissions systems, and other electronic applications on commercial vehicles; and panel assemblies and cabinets.

