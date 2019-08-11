Commscope (NASDAQ:COMM) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.16 EPS

Commscope (NASDAQ:COMM) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The communications equipment provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.16, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.57 billion. Commscope had a negative net margin of 5.03% and a positive return on equity of 23.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 107.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. Commscope updated its Q3 2019 guidance to $0.37-0.47 EPS and its Q3 guidance to $0.37 to $0.47 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ COMM traded down $0.75 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $12.20. 5,202,673 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,663,532. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.28, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 2.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $14.97. Commscope has a one year low of $12.14 and a one year high of $31.96. The stock has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.43.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Nomura reduced their target price on shares of Commscope from $24.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Commscope from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Commscope from $28.50 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. BidaskClub lowered shares of Commscope from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Commscope in a research report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.86.

In other Commscope news, COO Bruce William Mcclelland acquired 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $18.00 per share, for a total transaction of $63,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Frank M. Drendel sold 80,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.35, for a total transaction of $1,482,680.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in Commscope by 21.0% in the second quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 96,230 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,514,000 after acquiring an additional 16,700 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Commscope by 6.2% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 984,505 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $15,487,000 after acquiring an additional 57,890 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Commscope by 16.1% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,052 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 1,115 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its stake in Commscope by 23.9% in the second quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 98,500 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,549,000 after acquiring an additional 19,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BBT Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Commscope in the second quarter valued at approximately $163,000. Institutional investors own 98.39% of the company’s stock.

Commscope Company Profile

CommScope Holding Company, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for communications networks worldwide. The company's CommScope Connectivity Solutions segment offers optical fiber and twisted pair structured cable solutions, intelligent infrastructure software, and network rack and cabinet enclosures under the SYSTIMAX, NETCONNECT, and Uniprise brands; and fiber management systems, patch cords and panels, pre-terminated fiber connectivity, complete cabling systems, and cable assemblies for use in offices and data centers.

