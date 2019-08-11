Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $149.89 Million

Brokerages expect Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU) to post $149.89 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Community Bank System’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $148.50 million to $151.66 million. Community Bank System posted sales of $141.99 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.6%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Community Bank System will report full-year sales of $590.89 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $589.09 million to $592.60 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $616.55 million, with estimates ranging from $611.90 million to $621.48 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Community Bank System.

Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80. The company had revenue of $149.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $144.08 million. Community Bank System had a return on equity of 10.10% and a net margin of 28.64%. Community Bank System’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CBU. Zacks Investment Research cut Community Bank System from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. ValuEngine cut Community Bank System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st.

In other Community Bank System news, Director R Kallet Michael sold 3,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.83, for a total transaction of $200,973.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 52,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,430,090.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Brian R. Ace sold 4,471 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.78, for a total value of $294,102.38. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 61,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,072,439.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CBU. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Community Bank System by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,956,626 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $114,071,000 after acquiring an additional 14,872 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Community Bank System by 105.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 88,770 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,174,000 after acquiring an additional 45,655 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Community Bank System by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 120,167 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,994,000 after acquiring an additional 1,499 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Community Bank System by 443.2% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 46,648 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,720,000 after acquiring an additional 38,061 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Community Bank System in the 4th quarter valued at about $23,160,000. 71.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE CBU traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $61.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 112,324 shares, compared to its average volume of 184,634. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.98. Community Bank System has a 1-year low of $54.46 and a 1-year high of $67.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $64.62.

About Community Bank System

Community Bank System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank, N.A. that provides various banking and other financial services to retail, commercial, and municipal customers. It operates through three segments: Banking, Employee Benefit Services, and All Other. The company offers various deposits products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits.

