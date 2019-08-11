Comparing Allena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNA) and Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN)

Allena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNA) and Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, earnings and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Allena Pharmaceuticals and Agenus’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Allena Pharmaceuticals N/A -90.78% -67.71% Agenus -275.43% N/A -68.45%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Allena Pharmaceuticals and Agenus’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Allena Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A -$35.65 million ($1.72) -2.33 Agenus $36.78 million 9.42 -$159.69 million ($1.44) -1.79

Allena Pharmaceuticals has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Agenus. Allena Pharmaceuticals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Agenus, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

79.7% of Allena Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 33.2% of Agenus shares are owned by institutional investors. 38.6% of Allena Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 5.2% of Agenus shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Allena Pharmaceuticals and Agenus, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Allena Pharmaceuticals 0 0 6 0 3.00 Agenus 0 0 1 0 3.00

Allena Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus target price of $26.17, indicating a potential upside of 552.54%. Agenus has a consensus target price of $5.00, indicating a potential upside of 93.80%. Given Allena Pharmaceuticals’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Allena Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than Agenus.

Volatility & Risk

Allena Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 1.98, suggesting that its stock price is 98% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Agenus has a beta of 1.86, suggesting that its stock price is 86% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Allena Pharmaceuticals beats Agenus on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Allena Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of oral enzyme therapeutics to treat patients with rare and severe metabolic, and kidney disorders in the United States and internationally. The company's lead product candidate is reloxaliase, an oral enzyme therapeutic for the treatment of enteric hyperoxaluria, a metabolic disorder commonly associated with kidney stones in adults. It also develops ALLN-346 for patients with hyperuricemia and moderate to severe chronic kidney diseases. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts.

Agenus Company Profile

Agenus Inc., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on the discovery and development of therapies that engage the body's immune system to fight cancer. The company offers Retrocyte Display, an antibody discovery platform for the identification of fully-human and humanized monoclonal antibodies; SECANT yeast display, an antibody discovery platform used for the generation of novel monoclonal antibodies; and phage display technologies. It is also developing checkpoint modulating antibody candidates targeting GITR, OX40, TIM-3, LAG-3, and others. In addition, the company develops vaccine programs, including Prophage vaccine candidate; AutoSynVax, a synthetic neoantigen; and PhosPhoSynVax, a vaccine candidate designed to induce immunity against a class of tumor specific neoepitopes. Further, it develops QS-21 Stimulon adjuvant, a saponin-based vaccine adjuvant. Additionally, the company engages in the development of CTLA-4 and PD-1 antagonists; and anti-CTLA-4, CD137, and TIGIT antibodies, as well as various multi-specific antibodies that are under various stages of development. Agenus Inc. has collaboration agreements with Incyte Corporation, Merck Sharpe & Dohme, and Recepta Biopharma SA.; and collaboration with Gilead Sciences, Inc. to develop immuno-oncology therapies. The company was formerly known as Antigenics Inc. and changed its name to Agenus Inc. in January 2011. Agenus Inc. was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts.

