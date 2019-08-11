Comparing Korea Electric Power (NYSE:KEP) and Avangrid (NYSE:AGR)

Korea Electric Power (NYSE:KEP) and Avangrid (NYSE:AGR) are both large-cap utilities companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability and dividends.

Dividends

Avangrid pays an annual dividend of $1.76 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.5%. Korea Electric Power does not pay a dividend. Avangrid pays out 79.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Avangrid has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

Volatility & Risk

Korea Electric Power has a beta of 0.3, indicating that its share price is 70% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Avangrid has a beta of 0.12, indicating that its share price is 88% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

3.9% of Korea Electric Power shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 14.5% of Avangrid shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of Korea Electric Power shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.4% of Avangrid shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Korea Electric Power and Avangrid, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Korea Electric Power 0 4 0 0 2.00 Avangrid 3 4 1 0 1.75

Avangrid has a consensus price target of $51.17, suggesting a potential upside of 1.58%. Given Avangrid’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Avangrid is more favorable than Korea Electric Power.

Profitability

This table compares Korea Electric Power and Avangrid’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Korea Electric Power -2.90% -2.45% -0.93% Avangrid 8.85% 4.09% 1.95%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Korea Electric Power and Avangrid’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Korea Electric Power $55.17 billion 0.24 -$1.20 billion ($0.93) -11.19 Avangrid $6.48 billion 2.40 $595.00 million $2.21 22.79

Avangrid has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Korea Electric Power. Korea Electric Power is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Avangrid, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Avangrid beats Korea Electric Power on 12 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Korea Electric Power

Korea Electric Power Corporation, an integrated electric utility company, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in Korea and internationally. The company operates through Transmission and Distribution, Electric Power Generation (Nuclear), Electric Power Generation (Non-nuclear), Plant Maintenance & Engineering Service, and Others segments. It generates power from nuclear, coal, oil, liquefied natural gas, internal combustion, combined-cycle, integrated gasification combined cycle, hydro, wind, solar, fuel cell, biogas, and other sources. As of December 31, 2017, the company had a total of 679 generation units, including nuclear, thermal, hydroelectric, and internal combustion units with an installed generation capacity of 82,132 megawatts. Its transmission system consisted of 33,955 circuit kilometers of lines of 765 kilovolts and others, including high-voltage direct current lines, as well as 839 substations with an installed transformer capacity of 311,869 megavolt-amperes; and distribution system included 115,945 megavolt-amperes of transformer capacity and 9,287,199 units of support with a total line length of 483,467 circuit kilometers. The company provides electricity to residential, commercial, educational, industrial, agricultural, street lighting, and overnight power usage. It also offers utility plant maintenance and architectural engineering, information, communication line leasing, resources development, and fly ashes recycling services, as well as sells nuclear fuel. Korea Electric Power Corporation was founded in 1961 and is headquartered in Naju, South Korea.

About Avangrid

Avangrid, Inc. operates as an energy services holding company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Networks and Renewables. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity, as well as distribution, transportation, and sale of natural gas. It also develops, constructs, and operates renewable energy generation facilities primarily using onshore wind power, as well as solar, biomass, and thermal power. The company delivers natural gas and electricity to residential, commercial, and institutional customers through its regulated utilities in New York, Maine, Connecticut, and Massachusetts; and sells its output to investor-owned utilities, public utilities, and other credit-worthy entities. In addition, it generates and provides power and other services to federal and state agencies, as well as institutional retail and joint action agencies; and delivers thermal output to wholesale customers in the Western United States. As of February 26, 2019, Avangrid, Inc. owned 8 electric and natural gas utilities, serving 3.2 million customers in New York and New England, as well as owned and operated 7.2 gigawatts of electricity capacity, primarily through wind power in 22 states. The company was founded in 1852 and is headquartered in Orange, Connecticut. Avangrid, Inc. is a subsidiary of Iberdrola, S.A.

