Comparing Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) and Sapiens International (NYSE:SPNS)

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) and Sapiens International (NASDAQ:SPNS) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends and profitability.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Get Uber Technologies alerts:

0.3% of Uber Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 16.0% of Sapiens International shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Uber Technologies and Sapiens International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Uber Technologies N/A N/A N/A Sapiens International 6.91% 15.34% 7.85%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Uber Technologies and Sapiens International, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Uber Technologies 0 9 24 0 2.73 Sapiens International 0 1 1 0 2.50

Uber Technologies presently has a consensus target price of $53.90, suggesting a potential upside of 34.57%. Sapiens International has a consensus target price of $11.63, suggesting a potential downside of 34.95%. Given Uber Technologies’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Uber Technologies is more favorable than Sapiens International.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Uber Technologies and Sapiens International’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Uber Technologies $11.27 billion 6.03 $997.00 million N/A N/A Sapiens International $289.71 million 3.08 $13.78 million $0.53 33.72

Uber Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than Sapiens International.

Summary

Uber Technologies beats Sapiens International on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies, Inc. develops and supports proprietary technology applications that enable independent providers of ridesharing, and meal preparation and delivery services to transact with end-users worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Core Platform and Other Bets. Its driver partners provide ridesharing services through a range of vehicles, such as cars, auto rickshaws, motorbikes, minibuses, or taxis, as well as based on the number of riders under the UberBLACK, UberX, UberPOOL, Express POOL, and Uber Bus names; and restaurant and delivery partners provide meal preparation and delivery services under the Uber Eats name. The company also offers Uber Central, a tool that enables companies to request, manage, and pay for rides for their employees, customers, or partners; and Uber Health, which allows healthcare professionals to arrange rides for patients going to and from the care destinations. In addition, it provides freight transportation services to shippers in the freight industry under the Uber Freight name; leases vehicles to third-parties that use the vehicles to provide ridesharing or eats services through the platforms; and provides access to rides through personal mobility products, including dockless e-bikes and e-scooters under the JUMP name. The company was formerly known as Ubercab, Inc. and changed its name to Uber Technologies, Inc. in February 2011. Uber Technologies, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

About Sapiens International

Sapiens International Corporation N.V. provides software solutions for the insurance and financial services industries in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and South Africa. The company offers software platform and solutions for personal, commercial, and specialty lines, as well as reinsurance and workers' compensation, including Sapiens CoreSuite and Sapiens IDITSuite; and life, pension, and annuities, such as Sapiens CoreSuite, Sapiens UnderwritingPro, Sapiens ApplicationPro, Sapiens IllustrationPro, and Sapiens ConsolidationMaster. It also provides Sapiens DigitalSuite for customers, agents, brokers, customer groups, and third-party service providers; Sapiens DigitalHub, an API layer and digital studio; Sapiens AgentConnect and Sapiens CustomerConnect portals for the life, pension and annuities, property and casualty, and other insurance markets; and Sapiens PartnerHub, a cloud-based suite, as well as Sapiens Intelligence or Sapiens IntelligencePro advanced analytics solutions. In addition, the company offers Sapiens ReinsuranceMaster, Sapiens ReinsurancePro, and Sapiens Reinsurance GO reinsurance solutions; and Sapiens Platform, Sapiens CoreSuite, Sapiens PolicyPro, and Sapiens ClaimsPro, as well as Sapiens PolicyGo, Sapiens ClaimsGo, and Sapiens Connect for workers' compensation. Further, it provides financial and compliance solutions, which comprise Sapiens FinancialPro, Sapiens Financial GO, Sapiens StatementPro, Sapiens CheckPro, and Sapiens Reporting Tools; and Sapiens Decision, an enterprise-scale platform that enables institutions to centrally author, store, and manage various organizational business logics. Additionally, the company offers tailor-made solutions based on its Sapiens eMerge platform; and program delivery, business, and managed services. It markets and sells its products and services through direct and partner sales. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Holon, Israel.

Receive News & Ratings for Uber Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uber Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.