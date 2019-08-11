Conifer (NASDAQ:CNFR) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.50 EPS

Conifer (NASDAQ:CNFR) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The insurance provider reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.50), Morningstar.com reports. Conifer had a negative net margin of 12.40% and a negative return on equity of 34.61%. The company had revenue of $22.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.16 million.

Conifer stock traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3.68. 1,723 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,411. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.53 million, a P/E ratio of -8.36 and a beta of 1.49. Conifer has a one year low of $3.06 and a one year high of $7.00.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine raised Conifer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Conifer from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Conifer in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Conifer has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.50.

In other Conifer news, President Brian J. Roney bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.39 per share, for a total transaction of $33,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the president now owns 331,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,125,205.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John William Melstrom bought 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.25 per share, with a total value of $106,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $106,250. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 37,000 shares of company stock worth $146,990. Insiders own 47.50% of the company’s stock.

Conifer Company Profile

Conifer Holdings, Inc, an insurance holding company, offers insurance coverage in specialty commercial and personal product lines. The company underwrites various specialty insurance products, including property, general liability, commercial multi-peril, liquor liability, and automobile policies. It serves the commercial insurance needs of owner-operated businesses in the markets, such as hospitality, which includes restaurants, bars, taverns, and bowling centers, as well as small grocery and convenience stores; artisan contractors comprising plumbers, painters, carpenters, electricians, and other independent contractors; and security service providers, such as companies that provide security guard services, security alarm products and services, and private investigative services.

