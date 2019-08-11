Connecticut Water Service Inc (NASDAQ:CTWS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Connecticut Water Service Inc (NASDAQ:CTWS) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and two have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $67.00.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CTWS shares. BidaskClub upgraded Connecticut Water Service from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Connecticut Water Service from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTWS. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY lifted its stake in shares of Connecticut Water Service by 315.0% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 4,133 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 3,137 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Connecticut Water Service by 27.0% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 39,013 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,606,000 after acquiring an additional 8,288 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Connecticut Water Service during the 4th quarter worth approximately $17,707,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Connecticut Water Service during the 1st quarter worth approximately $119,000. Finally, Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY bought a new stake in shares of Connecticut Water Service during the 1st quarter worth approximately $938,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.72% of the company’s stock.

Connecticut Water Service stock traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $69.80. The company had a trading volume of 25,377 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,988. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.72. Connecticut Water Service has a 12 month low of $62.80 and a 12 month high of $70.50. The company has a market capitalization of $844.55 million, a P/E ratio of 30.48 and a beta of -0.07.

Connecticut Water Service (NASDAQ:CTWS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.02). Connecticut Water Service had a net margin of 17.18% and a return on equity of 9.80%. The business had revenue of $27.86 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Connecticut Water Service will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Connecticut Water Service

Connecticut Water Service, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a regulated water company. The company operates through three segments: Water Operations, Real Estate Transactions, and Services and Rentals. The Water Operations segment supplies public drinking water and provides wastewater services.

