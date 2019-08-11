ConnectOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNOB) Downgraded by BidaskClub to Sell

BidaskClub cut shares of ConnectOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNOB) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered ConnectOne Bancorp from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. ValuEngine upgraded ConnectOne Bancorp from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Stephens upgraded ConnectOne Bancorp from an equal rating to an overweight rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. ConnectOne Bancorp currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $25.50.

CNOB stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $20.85. 159,398 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 115,440. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. ConnectOne Bancorp has a 1-year low of $17.07 and a 1-year high of $25.60. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $741.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.35 and a beta of 0.90.

ConnectOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNOB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.01). ConnectOne Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.59% and a net margin of 27.54%. The business had revenue of $47.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.88 million. On average, analysts anticipate that ConnectOne Bancorp will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 15th were issued a $0.09 dividend. This is a positive change from ConnectOne Bancorp’s previous dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 12th. ConnectOne Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 16.14%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in ConnectOne Bancorp by 22.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 201,925 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,730,000 after acquiring an additional 37,327 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in ConnectOne Bancorp by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 347,755 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,423,000 after acquiring an additional 24,201 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in ConnectOne Bancorp by 29.6% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 3,431 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in ConnectOne Bancorp by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 37,478 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $692,000 after acquiring an additional 963 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in ConnectOne Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth $239,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.09% of the company’s stock.

About ConnectOne Bancorp

ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ConnectOne Bank, a state chartered bank that provides various commercial banking products and services. The company offers a range of deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, retirement accounts, money market accounts, and time and savings accounts.

