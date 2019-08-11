Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) PT Lowered to $86.00

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) had its target price cut by Credit Suisse Group from $87.00 to $86.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have an underperform rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Consolidated Edison from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Consolidated Edison in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. They set a sector weight rating for the company. Barclays reissued a hold rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Consolidated Edison in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Bank of America raised Consolidated Edison from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $96.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Friday, April 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, ValuEngine cut Consolidated Edison from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Consolidated Edison presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $84.73.

Get Consolidated Edison alerts:

ED traded down $0.27 on Thursday, hitting $87.26. 945,434 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,594,015. Consolidated Edison has a twelve month low of $73.29 and a twelve month high of $90.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 0.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $87.58.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.02). Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 8.04% and a net margin of 10.71%. The company had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Consolidated Edison will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th will be given a dividend of $0.74 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 13th. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.52%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 4,380 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $384,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. 6 Meridian lifted its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 6,295 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $552,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 2,510 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 29,556 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,506,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Round Table Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Round Table Services LLC now owns 6,140 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $538,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. 58.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Consolidated Edison Company Profile

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. The company offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,622 customers in parts of Manhattan.

Featured Story: Initial Public Offering (IPO)

Receive News & Ratings for Consolidated Edison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consolidated Edison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.