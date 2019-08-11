Continental AG (OTCMKTS:CTTAF) Receives $136.43 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Continental AG (OTCMKTS:CTTAF) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $136.43.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CTTAF. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Continental in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Continental in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $119.00 price target on shares of Continental in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. DZ Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Continental in a report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $136.00 price target on shares of Continental in a report on Wednesday, July 17th.

Continental stock remained flat at $$132.71 during trading hours on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $139.92. Continental has a 12 month low of $132.71 and a 12 month high of $265.25.

About Continental

Continental Aktiengesellschaft provides products and services primarily for the automotive industry worldwide. It operates through Chassis&Safety, Powertrain, Interior, Tires, and ContiTech segments. The Chassis&Safety segment develops, produces, and markets intelligent systems to enhance driving safety and vehicle dynamics.

