Contrasting Oak Ridge Financial Services (OTCMKTS:BKOR) and Community Bank System (OTCMKTS:CBU)

Oak Ridge Financial Services (OTCMKTS:BKOR) and Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Oak Ridge Financial Services and Community Bank System’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oak Ridge Financial Services 17.16% N/A N/A Community Bank System 28.64% 10.10% 1.64%

Risk & Volatility

Oak Ridge Financial Services has a beta of 0.62, suggesting that its stock price is 38% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Community Bank System has a beta of 0.98, suggesting that its stock price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Oak Ridge Financial Services and Community Bank System’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Oak Ridge Financial Services $22.85 million 1.67 $3.98 million N/A N/A Community Bank System $586.79 million 5.44 $168.64 million $3.37 18.37

Community Bank System has higher revenue and earnings than Oak Ridge Financial Services.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

8.5% of Oak Ridge Financial Services shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 71.2% of Community Bank System shares are held by institutional investors. 25.6% of Oak Ridge Financial Services shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.2% of Community Bank System shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Oak Ridge Financial Services pays an annual dividend of $0.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.4%. Community Bank System pays an annual dividend of $1.52 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.5%. Community Bank System pays out 45.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Community Bank System has raised its dividend for 8 consecutive years. Community Bank System is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Oak Ridge Financial Services and Community Bank System, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Oak Ridge Financial Services 0 0 0 0 N/A Community Bank System 0 2 0 0 2.00

Community Bank System has a consensus price target of $63.00, suggesting a potential upside of 1.78%. Given Community Bank System’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Community Bank System is more favorable than Oak Ridge Financial Services.

Summary

Community Bank System beats Oak Ridge Financial Services on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Oak Ridge Financial Services Company Profile

Oak Ridge Financial Services, Inc. operates as a bank holding company for Bank of Oak Ridge that provides various banking products and services for individuals and businesses. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts; and provides home loans, refinancing, reverse mortgages, home equity loans, business term loans, and business lines of credit, as well as credit cards. It also offers overdrafts, investment products, cash management services, remote deposit capturing services; interactive teller machines; online, telephone, and mobile banking services; and E-Statements. In addition, the company provides insurance services, including personal, life, homeowners, personal umbrella, vacation home, condo/renters, automobile, motorcycle, watercraft, flood recreational vehicle, worker compensation, builder's risk, business property, commercial auto, liability, crime and employee theft, inland marine equipment, professional, and wealth protection insurance services. It operates through a network of branches in Greensboro, Summerfield, and Oak Ridge, North Carolina. The company was founded in 2000 and is based in Oak Ridge, North Carolina.

Community Bank System Company Profile

Community Bank System, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank, N.A. that provides various banking and other financial services to retail, commercial, and municipal customers. It operates through three segments: Banking, Employee Benefit Services, and All Other. The company offers various deposits products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits. It also provides loans comprising consumer mortgages; general purpose commercial and industrial loans, and mortgages on commercial properties; installment loans that are originated through selected dealerships and are secured by automobiles, marine, and other recreational vehicles; personal installment loans and lines of credit for consumers; and home equity products. In addition, the company offers broker-dealer and investment advisory services; and asset management services to individuals, corporations, corporate pension and profit sharing plans, and foundations, as well as operates as a full-service insurance agency that offers personal and commercial property insurance, and other risk management products and services. Further, it offers contribution plan administration services, actuarial and benefits consulting services, and collective investment fund administration and institutional trust services, as well as employee benefit trust, retirement plan administration, VEBA/HRA, and health and welfare consulting services. Additionally, the company provides wealth management, higher educational planning, fiduciary, risk management, and personal financial planning services; and investment alternatives, including stocks, bonds, mutual funds, and advisory products, as well as transfer agency and master recordkeeping services. As of December 31, 2018, it had 224 branches in Upstate New York, as well as Northeastern Pennsylvania, Vermont, and Western Massachusetts. Community Bank System, Inc. was founded in 1866 and is headquartered in DeWitt, New York.

