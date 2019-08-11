Cooper Companies Inc (NYSE:COO) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. cut its stake in shares of Cooper Companies Inc (NYSE:COO) by 3.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 190,986 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 6,009 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.39% of Cooper Companies worth $64,341,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Cooper Companies by 1.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,784,211 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,120,769,000 after acquiring an additional 51,482 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 4.1% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,834,318 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $839,449,000 after purchasing an additional 112,906 shares during the period. Veritas Asset Management LLP boosted its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 77.8% in the first quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 981,302 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $290,632,000 after purchasing an additional 429,340 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 721,796 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $183,414,000 after purchasing an additional 63,889 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 2.4% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 602,699 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $178,501,000 after purchasing an additional 14,293 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Cooper Companies alerts:

In related news, COO Daniel G. Mcbride sold 11,981 shares of Cooper Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.99, for a total value of $3,785,876.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 42,668 shares in the company, valued at $13,482,661.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jody S. Lindell sold 3,000 shares of Cooper Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.29, for a total transaction of $984,870.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 77,678 shares of company stock valued at $25,063,536 in the last quarter. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cooper Companies stock traded up $2.73 during trading on Friday, reaching $336.87. The stock had a trading volume of 199,614 shares, compared to its average volume of 239,535. Cooper Companies Inc has a 52-week low of $228.65 and a 52-week high of $343.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $333.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.54 billion, a PE ratio of 29.29, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.90.

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The medical device company reported $2.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by $0.18. Cooper Companies had a net margin of 16.46% and a return on equity of 17.25%. The company had revenue of $654.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $655.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.86 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cooper Companies Inc will post 12.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 23rd were paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 22nd. Cooper Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.52%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on COO shares. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on shares of Cooper Companies from $356.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cooper Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $336.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Cooper Companies from $325.00 to $364.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Northcoast Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $340.00 price objective (up previously from $331.00) on shares of Cooper Companies in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $319.73.

About Cooper Companies

The Cooper Companies, Inc operates as a medical device company worldwide. It operates through CooperVision and CooperSurgical business units. The company develops, manufactures, and markets a range of contact lenses, including spherical lenses, and toric and multifocal lenses that correct near- and farsightedness, as well as addresses various complex visual defects, such as astigmatism and presbyopia.

Read More: How does a 12b-1 fee affect fund performance?



Receive News & Ratings for Cooper Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cooper Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.